Governor Whitmer proclaims this week Safe Schools Week

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed this week as Safe Schools Week.

Michigan has made a record $460 million investment in school safety and mental health support. The investment was also used for Michigan State Police programs to bolster campus security. There has also been bipartisan legislation to make sure kids are safe and learning in-person.

“I have spent the past several months visiting schools all across Michigan to learn more about the investments made by our local districts to help keep kids safe,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “While districts, educators and staff work diligently to use whatever resources they can to provide a safer learning environment for students, we must do everything we can to better protect our kids. As Attorney General I know the passage of legislation like Safe Storage bills, combined with more resources for schools to make physical improvements and hire more counselors, are commonsense policies to better protect our children.”

“Every kid deserves to feel safe in school so they can stay focused on learning and pursue their potential,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud of the record, bipartisan $460 million investment in school safety and mental health we secured in the most recent education budget, including – for the first time ever – dedicated, per-student resources specifically for schools to bolster on-campus safety and mental health services. The budget investments, legislation on critical incidence mapping, and funding to hire more school resources officers proves that we can work together to ensure every parent, teacher, staff member, and student feels safe and supported at school.”

