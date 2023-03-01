Governor Whitmer proclaims this month as March is Reading Month

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed this month as March is Reading Month in Michigan.

Throughout the month, people are encouraged to promote the importance of reading. Parents are also asked to explore the fun of reading with their kids.

“Reading is an ever-present gateway to knowledge and life-long success,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Choosing a diverse selection of reading materials for all ages builds literacy skills, engagement, and greater understanding.”

“Promoting reading is more important than ever, so we can help students develop critical-thinking skills and learn about the world around them,” said Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart. “As educators, we are proud to join with parents, librarians, and community leaders in celebrating National Reading Month and protecting students’ freedom to read.”

“March is Reading Month is an excellent time to ensure we support and celebrate every child in Michigan,” said Dr. John Severson, Michigan Association of Intermediate Schools Administrators executive director. “Let us ensure we support them by providing the best reading materials and the time and place for them to dream and believe that they can do anything in life. Together, we can make such a positive difference for every child!”

“This month, we are reminded of the crucial role reading plays in our lives from stimulating our imagination to building the foundation to our future success,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud to declare this month March is Reading Month and encourage our communities, schools, and parents to find ways to bring the joy and benefits of reading to Michigan’s youngest learners. Use this month to pick up something new and recommit yourself to being a lifelong learner. I look forward to seeing how kids and adults alike explore reading this month!”

