Governor Whitmer proclaims September 25 as Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed September 25, 2022 as Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day. The date honors the sacrifice Gold Star mothers and families make after the death of a father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, or spouse in active service.

Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is recognized on the last Sunday in September. The day began being recognized in 1936, originally as Gold Star Mother’s Day. In 2016, the day became known as Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.

The Gold Star was a symbol used by families during World War I. During the war, families with an immediate family member serving in the U.S. Armed Forces would hang blue stars. If the family member died in combat, the blue star would be replaced with a gold one.

“On Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, we recognize the families who lost a loved one in uniform,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michiganders will always remember our heroes and we will work together to support our Gold Star mothers and families. Our state and our nation are indebted to our men and women in uniform and their families, and we are safer and stronger because of their selfless service and sacrifices.”

