Governor Whitmer proclaims Sept. 16 as POW/MIA Recognition Day

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Sept. 16, 2022 as POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Around 1,500 U.S. soldiers who fought during the Vietnam War, 72,000 during World War II, 7,500 during the Korean War, and 126 during the Cold War remain unaccounted for, according to the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“Our commitment to the men and women who served our nation honorably is as strong today as it was when they answered the call to duty,” says Governor Whitmer. “There are tens of thousands of these Americans — including fellow Michiganders — who are still missing. Their families, friends and communities all live with uncertainty regarding their fate, and we must continue to be unrelenting in our pursuit to bring them home.”

On this day, and every third Friday in September, Michiganders are encouraged to honor Americans who were captured or remain missing in action.

“On POW/MIA Recognition Day, I encourage all Michiganders to remember and honor the incredible sacrifices made by these service members on behalf of their state and country,” Whitmer adds.

View the governor’s proclamation on the state of Michigan’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube