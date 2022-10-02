Governor Whitmer proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Michigan.

Domestic abuse includes physical, emotional, sexual, psychological, and economic coercion. Its ultimate purpose is control by violating dignity, security, and well-being.

According to the Michigan State Police Incident Crime Report, there were about 64,778 domestic violence offenses committed by current or former intimate partners reported to Michigan law enforcement in 2020.

Domestic violence disproportionately impacts members of the LGBTQ+ community. More than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women and men have experienced domestic violence at some point in their lives, with more than one in three experiencing it in the past year. 45.1% of Black women and 40.1% of Black men have experienced intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking at some point in their lives.

“Domestic violence is a pervasive issue that impacts every community, and as the theme of this year’s campaign notes, ‘everyone knows someone,’” said Governor Whitmer. “We need to work together to spread awareness, highlight resources, and hold perpetrators accountable. I want every survivor to know that they are not alone and that there are resources available to help them. This year, we mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month as some politicians try to ban abortion even in cases of rape and incest. I will continue to fight against those attempts, so all women – especially survivors of domestic violence – can access care if they choose to.

“At its core, domestic violence is about control. And as we see attempts nationwide to strip away people’s rights to control their own bodies and shape their own futures, we will continue taking action in Michigan to protect everyone’s right to determine their own future.”

Anyone in danger from domestic violence can call 911 or the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224. Individuals can also call the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). LBGTQ+ youth in crisis can contact The Trevor Project anytime at 1-866-488-7386 or on their website.

Local domestic violence or sexual assault program providers can be found on mcedsv.org. Additional resources can be found on Michigan.gov.

