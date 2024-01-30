Watch Now
Governor Whitmer orders flags to be lowered Wednesday for fallen trooper

FOX 17 // Michigan State Police
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 12:24:32-05

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all flags to be lowered Wednesday at the Capitol and public buildings in memory of Trooper Joel Popp.

Trooper Popp was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-75 last week while investigating a driver who may have been impaired.

“Trooper Joel Popp was a proud husband, dad, and public servant who loved Michigan,” says Governor Whitmer. “We mourn his loss and remember the values he embodied that define the best of the Michigan State Police. After joining the agency later in life, he served his community with distinction. Our hearts are with his wife, Stefanie, their young daughter, and all those who knew and served with him.”

The state says Trooper Popp began working for Michigan State Police in January 2020 at 35 years old. He is survived by his wife and their daughter.

Flags must be raised to full-staff on Thursday.

