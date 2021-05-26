Governor Whitmer orders flags at half-staff following mass shooting in San Jose

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all state and U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff at all public buildings and inside the State Capitol through Sunday, May 30 in remembrance of the eight mass shooting victims in San Jose, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“My heart is with the friends and families of each of the victims, as well as the entire San Jose community,” says Governor Whitmer. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to take the lives of Americans every day. Our hearts break for the innocent lives lost, and we must do more as a nation to prevent these horrific tragedies from happening again.”

The shooting took place at a rail yard this morning, which resulted in the deaths of eight people and injuring others, reports say.

READ MORE: 8 killed in mass shooting at San Jose light rail yard; suspect also dead

State officials say flags should remain at half-staff through noon on Monday, May 31 in honor of Memorial Day.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube