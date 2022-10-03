Governor Whitmer declares October as Fire Prevention Month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed October as Fire Prevention Month in Michigan. The goal is to raise awareness about simple and important ways to stay safe in the event of a home fire.

According to the National Fire Incident Reporting System, 107 people in Michigan were killed in 94 residential fires in 2021. That same year, Michigan fire departments responded to about 12,660 residential fires.

Data from MI Prevention indicated that 65% of fire deaths happen overnight between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. They most often start in the living room or bedroom. The number one reported cause of fire fatalities in Michigan is careless smoking, which has so far accounted for 51% of victims in 2022. 77% of fatal fires also did not have working smoke alarms.

MI Prevention also works with fire service organizations to reduce the number of fire deaths, injuries, and property loss in Michigan. Since 2019, 33,154 smoke alarms and 8,531 carbon monoxide detectors have been installed in homes for free.

“Having working smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside sleeping areas and on every level of your home – as well as having working carbon monoxide detectors on each level and closing bedroom doors when you are sleeping – are the best defenses against these fast-moving fatal fires,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer.

Throughout October, MI Prevention will extend educational outreach efforts to Michigan fire departments and the public. This will include a community outreach kit for fire departments and daily fire safety messaging on social media. Fire Marshal Sehlmeyer will travel to schools throughout Michigan to teach the importance of fire safety.

“This Fire Prevention Month, I urge every Michigander to know how to prevent and escape fire, which is an important, potentially life-saving skill,” said Governor Whitmer. “Everyone in your home, from the youngest to the oldest should know two ways out of every room and regularly practice their home escape plan. Home fire drills save lives. This month, take the time to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, speak to your loved ones about fire safety, and check out the educational tools and vital safety information that fire departments across Michigan are offering all month long. Let’s work together to stay safe.”

Resources and safety information can be found on MI Prevention’s website and the Michigan Fire Inspectors Society’s website.

