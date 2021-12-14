Governor Whitmer creates Nursing Home Workforce Stabilization Council with new executive order

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has established the Michigan Nursing Home Workforce Stabilization Council (NHWSC) with the signing of a new executive order on Tuesday.

The Michigan governor’s office says the NHWSC will be part of the state health department and will be staffed with residents and employers of nursing homes. We’re told the purpose of the NHWSC is to foster quality care in nursing homes by recommending policies and actions that help achieve that goal.

“The new Nursing Home Workforce Stabilization Council will bring in input from state leaders, nursing home workers, nursing home employers, and nursing home residents to put Michiganders first and recommend improvements to nursing home care,” says Governor Whitmer. “I look forward to working with them and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to continue finding ways to boost nursing home staffing, promote transparency, and ensure sustainable, high-quality care for all nursing home residents.”

The NHWSC will be made up of the following members, according to the state of Michigan:

Director or appointed spokesperson of the state health department.

Director or appointed spokesperson of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).

Director or appointed spokesperson of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

The Michigan State Long-Term Care Ombudsman or an appointed spokesperson.

Five governor-appointed spokespeople from the nursing home workforce.

Five nursing home employers.

Three nursing home residents.

Those interested in becoming members of the NHWSC may apply before Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

