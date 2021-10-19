Governor Whitmer broadens healthcare policies for pregnant and postpartum inmates

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) in announcing new measures that will support pregnant and postpartum inmates as well as their newborn children.

The Michigan governor’s office says the new policy directive will ensure:

All pregnant inmates will be able to establish a birth plan with healthcare professionals.

A support person may be designated to accompany them at the hospital.

Limits on restraints will be imposed and only exercised if the safety of others is at risk.

Postpartum inmates may breastfeed during visitations.

Peri-natal and postpartum vitamins are available per each inmate’s birth plan.

MDOC will provide annual training to staff members on how to properly manage expecting and postpartum inmates.

“Every pregnant Michigander deserves access to a safe birth, critical maternal healthcare, and essential postpartum supports,” says Governor Whitmer. “Our actions today will improve health outcomes for moms and babies and make our corrections system more just.”

Click here to view the full policy directive.

