LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to take down restrictions preventing access to reproductive healthcare.

In particular, the Michigan governor’s office notes mifepristone is a form of abortion medication that is both safe and effective.

“Americans deserve control over their own bodies and access to reproductive health care no matter where they live or who they are, but today these fundamental rights are under attack and we must do more to protect women,” says Governor Whitmer. “Today, I urged the FDA to remove burdensome restrictions on mifepristone, abortion medication that is safer than Tylenol, Viagra, and many other widely used medications.”

We’re told mifepristone is under restriction from the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) and that multiple health experts have deemed the abortion medication as safe and effective.

Read Governor Whitmer’s full letter below:

“Right now, Michigan health care workers are going above and beyond to provide reproductive health care and facing surging demand. Internet searches for abortion clinics have increased over 1,300% since the decision in Dobbs and women are coming to Michigan from other states seeking reproductive care,” Governor Whitmer adds. “We must use every tool in our toolboxes to protect women, including by cutting red tape so they can access the safe, effective medicine they need. Let’s get it done.”

