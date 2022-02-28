Watch
Governor Whitmer announces partnership to bring high-speed internet to more Michiganders

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 16:06:20-05

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the state is working with Connected Nation Michigan to provide high-speed internet access to more Michiganders.

The governor’s office says Connected Nation Michigan will head a project that will use $5.2 million provided by the CARES Act to determine service gaps and offer a clear plan to address internet deficiency.

“In today’s society, the fastest way to create an even playing field and grow our economy is through affordable access to high-speed internet,” says  Governor Whitmer. “This critical service is not a luxury – it is a necessity. Today’s announcement will help us chart out how to efficiently expand high-speed internet access in communities across our state.”

Last year, the governor signed an executive directive to create the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) to ensure all homes and businesses have reliable and affordable high-speed internet access.

