Governor Whitmer announces partnership to bring high-speed internet to more Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the state is working with Connected Nation Michigan to provide high-speed internet access to more Michiganders.

The governor’s office says Connected Nation Michigan will head a project that will use $5.2 million provided by the CARES Act to determine service gaps and offer a clear plan to address internet deficiency.

“In today’s society, the fastest way to create an even playing field and grow our economy is through affordable access to high-speed internet,” says Governor Whitmer. “This critical service is not a luxury – it is a necessity. Today’s announcement will help us chart out how to efficiently expand high-speed internet access in communities across our state.”

Last year, the governor signed an executive directive to create the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) to ensure all homes and businesses have reliable and affordable high-speed internet access.

