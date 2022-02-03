Governor Whitmer announces new staff changes in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a handful of new staff changes in Lansing.

The governor’s office says Shaquila Myers was promoted to senior advisor, adding Kaylie Hanson has been hired as the new chief communications officer and Stephanie O’Dea, Algeria Wilson and Aya Takai will serve as the new policy staffers at the state Capitol.

“I am thrilled to welcome four new members to our team and promote a familiar face,” says Governor Whitmer. “As we prepare to roll out my fourth budget recommendation and continue growing Michigan’s economy, we will need a range of experience to deliver for Michigan families. Shaquila, Kaylie, Stephanie, Algeria, and Aya will help us put Michiganders first and make a real difference in their lives.”

We’re told Myers acted as Lt. Gov. Darlin Gilchrist’s chief of staff from the beginning of Whitmer’s administration and was crucial in passing legislation that led to GM’s $7 billion investment in Michigan.

Hanson was previously Sen. Chris Murphy’s senior advisor, as well as other roles in Washington, D.C., according to the governor’s office.

K–12 Policy Advisor Stephanie O’Dea was reportedly a high school teacher for nearly two decades and served as an administrator in multiple school districts.

Health and Equity Policy Advisor Algeria Wilson served as the Michigan chapter’s director of public policy at the National Association of Social Workers, the state tells us.

Generalist Policy Advisor Aya Takai last acted as healthcare startup Aledale, Inc.’s performance analyst and was also Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney’s aide, according to Whitmer’s office.

