Governor Whitmer announces Navy ship named after state capital

LANSING, Mich. — A U.S. naval vessel was named after none other than Michigan’s capital!

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will act as a sponsor for the USS Lansing. The governor was also named an honorary crewmember of the ship, which is still under construction.

“To personally have a role in it, I'm grateful right now,” says Whitmer. “The ship is being built in Alabama, but I hope it can be back here in Michigan for the formal commissioning ceremony. I look forward to the day she formally hits the water for the first time as the USS Lansing.”

Governor Whitmer also traveled to Warren Monday to an announce a $50 million program geared toward training workers for maritime machining and welding.

