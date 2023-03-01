Governor Whitmer announces launch of the EV Jobs Academy website

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced the launch of the new EV Jobs Academy website. The site will connect Michigan users to good-paying career opportunities in the automotive mobility and electrification system.

The EV Jobs Academy provides Michigan users with tuition assistance and supportive services. This includes “earn while you learn” opportunities through a registered apprenticeship, to support and streamline onramps to high-wage, in-demand careers.

The careers that the academy prepares users for includes assemblers and fabricators, electrical engineers and technicians, information security analysts, information technology professionals, maintenance and repair workers, and software developers.

Anyone interested in exploring new careers is encouraged to visit the website and complete an online interest form, so that a local EV Jobs Academy partner can contact them and provide details about local resources available to get them connected with career resources and opportunities.

The EV Jobs Academy has more than 100 partners, including employers, industry stakeholders, and education institutions. They include:



The Center for Advanced Automotive Technology

Center for Automotive Research

Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce

MICHAuto

Michigan Alliance for Great Mobility Advancement

Michigan Community College Association

Michigan Works! network

National Advanced Mobility Consortium

Southeast Michigan Community Alliance

Southeast Michigan Council of Governments

Wayne County College Access Network

Workforce Development Institute

“The EV Jobs Academy employer-led collaborative continues to evolve and grow with employer and stakeholder participation,” said Workforce Intelligence Network Executive Director Michele Ureste. “This initiative is designed to provide opportunities for employers to communicate EV and mobility occupational skills needs and hiring projections directly to education and training providers for updates in curriculum and partners working directly with job seekers.”

“The automotive mobility and electrification industry provides once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities for Michiganders, and I encourage everyone interested in learning more about this evolving industry to connect with the EV Jobs Academy,” said LEO Director and chair of the Michigan Council on Future Mobility Susan Corbin. “Careers in this growing industry are not only building on the success of Michigan’s economic future, but they are also building and creating new opportunities and financial stability for Michigan’s hardworking people.”

“The EV Jobs Academy will connect Michiganders with good-paying jobs building electric vehicles, batteries, and other automotive components as we continue our economy and making investments to lead the future of mobility and electrification,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have secured over 35,000 auto jobs building electric vehicles and batteries, manufacturing chips, and producing clean energy. We’re building an economy of the future and creating opportunity for Michiganders in every region. Whether you’re a union auto worker or a new engineering graduate, we want to show that Michigan is the best place for you to thrive doing rewarding work. The EV Jobs Academy will be an invaluable connector between industry and talent, and I look forward to bringing home more investments and jobs as we build a bright future for Michigan.”

The EV Jobs Academy website can be found here.

