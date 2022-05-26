Governor Whitmer announces ATESTEO will establish North American headquarters in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that ATESTEO North America will be establishing its North American headquarters in East Lansing. It is expected that this will create up to 46 jobs and add $27.8 million to Michigan’s economy.

ATESTEO North America is a subsidiary of the ATESTEO Group, a Germany-based testing services provider for automotive drivetrains. The North American subsidiary was established earlier this year. The company plans to have its North American headquarters in an already existing building in East Lansing. It will be the company’s first location in the United States. ATESTEO chose East Lansing after assistance from the Lansing Economic Area Partnership. The main reasons were its proximity to future automotive customers, the promising partnerships with Lansing Community College and Michigan State University, as well as the region’s storied automotive spirit. To help support the project, the city of East Lansing has offered an approval of a 50% Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption and a new Personal Property Tax Exemption.

“ATESTEO represents the type of company that is aligned with our strategic priorities for business attraction,” said East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon. “We are impressed by their technological advancement and ability to connect with the right people at MSU to create local opportunities for students and others to join the innovation economy that is continuing to grow here in East Lansing.”

“Today’s investment by ATESTEO will build on Michigan’s advanced manufacturing strengths and create dozens of good-paying, high-skills jobs for Michiganders in mid-Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “It will empower us to continue growing our economy and securing a strong future for our working families. ATESTEO’s facility reinforces our reputation as a leader in the future of mobility and electrification and underscores the strength of our talented workforce.”

