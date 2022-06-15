Governor Whitmer announces $4.4M more in affordable housing for West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced an additional $13 million will be put toward affordable housing in Michigan.

We’re told the plan will help build 529 more apartments, townhomes and units in an effort to broaden affordable housing options in the state.

More than $4.4 million from the funding plan will go toward housing in West Michigan, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

"As rent and home prices increase across the country, we are moving forward with an aggressive plan here in Michigan to build more quality affordable housing. This will help put money back in people’s pockets, and give them a place to call home,” says Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have built nearly 12,000 affordable, attainable housing units, and I look forward to much more progress. Under the Building Michigan Together plan that I signed into law in April, we’re charging forward with an ambitious goal of creating 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units within the next five years.”

These are the West Michigan projects expected to benefit from the new round of funding:

Boston Square Together II (Grand Rapids): $1.5 million

(Grand Rapids): $1.5 million Breton Grove (Grand Rapids): $1.3 million

(Grand Rapids): $1.3 million The Village Flats (Nashville): $688,000

(Nashville): $688,000 Union Suites at Michael II (Wyoming): $905,100

“When Michiganders have a safe place to call home, it serves as a launchpad for economic opportunity and a strong foundation for people to pursue their potential,” Governor Whitmer adds. “Together, we can make necessary investments to create equitable pathways to attainable housing for all Michiganders.”

