Governor Whitmer announces 2nd round of $1,000 bonuses for childcare professionals

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that applications are available for the second round of grants from the Child Care Stabilization Grant program.

The governor’s office says $365 million will be allocated to keep childcare programs in effect and award full-time professionals in child care with $1,000 retention bonuses.

“Today, I’m fighting to make sure every family has access to quality, affordable childcare that meets their needs,” says Governor Whitmer. “That starts with making sure our local childcare businesses can stay open and pay their staff a living wage.”

We’re told around 8,000 licensed programs are eligible for the grant, with 6,000 programs and 38,000 professionals receiving money from the first round of the grant in January.

“With this investment, we will continue growing Michigan’s economy and making our communities stronger,” Whitmer adds.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website to apply for the grant.

