Gov. Whitmer unveils national campaign to attract talent, grow Michigan's economy

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a national marketing campaign Tuesday in an effort to boost Michigan’s economy and talent pool.

“You Can in Michigan” is considered the largest campaign focused on attracting talent to any state in the country, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

“Michigan is a welcoming, inclusive state with strong career opportunities for workers and resources for cutting-edge, high-tech industries that will define the future,” says Governor Whitmer. “Our new, national campaign—’You Can in Michigan’—will attract talent and grow our population and economy by sharing our story and showing the nation what we have to offer. From a great quality of life, good cost of living, and strong economic opportunities, there’s something in Michigan for everyone. We have made huge strides to make Michigan a better place to live, work, and invest, and now, we have to go on offense. Let's go from just believing in Michigan to bragging about Michigan.”

We’re told “You Can in Michigan” will highlight why Michigan is a great place to live and work, showcasing cities like Grand Rapids, Detroit, Traverse City and Houghton. The campaign will be carried across radio ads, television spots, an official website and more. The website includes a cost-of-living calculator and a career portal.

The state says the $20 million campaign will run in California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington State and Washington D.C.

