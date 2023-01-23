Watch Now
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags after mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

Posted at 12:54 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 12:54:52-05

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff following a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

Flags within the Michigan Capitol complex and all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan will be lowered from Monday, Jan. 23, through sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Monterey Park, California.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, a gunman opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others.

“I’m heartbroken for the families and loved ones of the victims as we grieve this tragedy at a time when many celebrate the Lunar New Year with family,” said Whitmer in a news release. “We must work together to prevent this senseless gun violence that claims the lives of too many Americans and upends the lives of countless others every day. We are holding the entire Monterey Park community in our hearts.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

