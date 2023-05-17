Gov. Whitmer expands Elliott-Larsen Act to include abortions, recognizes Fred Korematsu Day

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Wednesday further expanding protections under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The law now forbids discrimination based on a person’s choice to undergo abortion, according to the state of Michigan.

“Today, I signed bills protecting and celebrating our fundamental freedoms as the foundation of our democracy,” says Governor Whitmer. “No one in Michigan should face discrimination because they exercised their constitutional rights, including their right to reproductive freedom by having an abortion.”

This comes two months after Governor Whitmer signed legislation protecting those who identify as LGBTQ+ from discrimination.

We’re told the governor also signed a pair of bills recognizing Jan. 30 as Fred Korematsu Day. Fred Korematsu was an activist who defied federal orders to enter a Japanese internment camp in 1942. His conviction was overturned in 2018.

“The state of Michigan also recognizes the historic contributions to civil liberties made by Fred Korematsu, a courageous activist and advocate who stood up against racism and oppression,” Whitmer adds. “These bills cement Michigan as a welcoming beacon of opportunity where everyone can envision a bright future for themselves.”

