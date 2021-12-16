Gov. Whitmer awards $13M toward 690 new affordable housing units

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), has announced $13 million has been awarded to build 690 new affordable housing structures in Michigan.

"When families have a place to call home, it leads to upward mobility, a higher quality of life, and thriving communities,” says Governor Whitmer. “This program helps us lower costs for working families by providing housing stability and opportunity.”

We’re told developers who receive part of the $13 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) are eligible to claim credits on their taxes each year for up to a full decade.

The state has released the following development projects as recipients of the LIHTC awards:

Lexington School Apartments (Grand Rapids): $874,283

MoTown Square Affordable Assisted Living (Grand Rapids): $1,337,120

GTB LIHTC #1 (Garfield Township): $638,539

Walter French (Lansing): $1.5 million

Orchard Manor Apartments (Flint): $779,625

700 E. Court Street Village (Flint): $1.5 million

The Blackstone (Jackson): $1,192,000

Lake Huron Woods Phase 2 Apartments (Fort Gratiot Township): $1,181,252

Center City Lofts (Midland): $1,138,000

Lee Plaza (Detroit): $1.5 million

West Belding (Belding): $444,584

Bramblewood Apartments (Lenox Township): $298,676

Perry Aces (Lenox Township): $250,118

Remus Apartments (Remus): $397,892

“These awards will help us get a jump on my ambitious MI New Economy plan goal of creating 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units within the next five years,” Whitmer adds.

