Gov. Whitmer announces launch of MiLEAP, designed to improve student success

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the official launch of the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential (MiLEAP) Friday morning.

The department aims to help Michigan’s students achieve success from preschool through the college level, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

Governor Whitmer created the department this summer with the signing of an executive order.

We’re told MiLEAP will assume responsibilities previously handled by other state departments.

“Today, I am so excited to kick-off MiLEAP and look forward to how they will begin delivering on their mission to improve long-term education outcomes with a focus on early learning and higher education,” says Governor Whitmer. “Every Michigander deserves a path to ‘make it in Michigan’ with strong, lifelong learning support and a path to a good job, but for too long, we have thought of education as just K-12.”

The governor adds MiLEAP will broaden pre-K access to all 4-year-olds and pave the way for more students to receive affordable college education and good-paying jobs.

More than 300 employees with the Michigan Department of Education, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will shift over to MiLEAP with no change to their roles, pay and benefits, state officials explain.

We’re told MiLEAP will be made up of three offices:



The Office of Early Childhood Education will help young children achieve key stages of development and give them the tools they need to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.

will help young children achieve key stages of development and give them the tools they need to succeed in kindergarten and beyond. The Office of Higher Education will help all residents acquire skills certificates or degrees while aiding employers with finding quality talent. Other goals include making college more affordable and increasing enrollment and graduation rates.

will help all residents acquire skills certificates or degrees while aiding employers with finding quality talent. Other goals include making college more affordable and increasing enrollment and graduation rates. The Office of Education Partnerships will form and maintain partnerships that will lead to greater educational opportunities at all levels.

The governor’s office says Michelle Richard will assume the role of MiLEAP’s acting director, effective Friday.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on MiLEAP.

