Gov. Whitmer announces $250M supporting housing projects in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced $250 million have been allocated to support the construction and rehabilitation of 1,117 new homes throughout the state of Michigan.

The funding is made possible by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“Housing is about so much more than a roof over your head—it’s the foundation for success at school, work, and in the community,” says Governor Whitmer. “These investments will create more than a thousand new homes, expanding supply and driving down costs for working class Michiganders. … Building more affordable housing also creates thousands of good-paying jobs in the trades for pipefitters, carpenters, bricklayers, and roofers. Let’s keep leading the way on housing.”

Projects to receive funding in West Michigan include:

Blue Light (Battle Creek): $1,650,000

Kalrecovery (Kalamazoo): $1,214,700

Allen Crossing (Muskegon): $1,466,874

Lofts of Muskegon (Muskegon): $1,650,000

West Shore Apartments (Whitehall): $559,409

Shea Ravines (Wyoming): $1,650,000

The state says awards were determined by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). Funding will be distributed to projects over a 10-year period.

"Developing new housing options of all types is critical to the growth and overall success of our community. Housing costs are the largest part of most household budgets, and we know that Michigan renters spend more than a third of their paycheck on their rent alone,” says Rep. John Fitzgerald (D-Wyoming). “Today's announcement will help to bring quality, financially accessible housing to many in our community, helping attract talented people to the area, create new businesses, and build a community people love to be a part of.”

READ MORE: Former WMU football player combines affordable housing with childcare

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube