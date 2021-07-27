Gov. Whitmer and DIFS commit to helping those impacted by flood in southeastern Michigan

MICHIGAN — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced their commitment to financially help those impacted by the flowing in southeastern Michigan.

“We’re using every tool in our toolbelt to help Wayne and Washtenaw County residents recover from recent flooding, and we are thankful that our Michigan financial services industry partners are taking this step with us,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Michigan’s banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders will work with customers who may need deferred payments and loan modifications for their mortgages or loans to pay for repairs to their homes. Brighter days are ahead and there is help available for homeowners who suffered flood damage.”

“It can feel overwhelming to decide how to move forward after a devastating flood, but homeowners should know that their mortgage lenders are there to help them as they get back on their feet,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “It’s important that homeowners do not delay if they need assistance. Contact your lender today to find out what options are available to you, so you can make needed repairs and move forward.”

Michigan residents who are not able to make mortgage payments can contact their mortgage lender to ask about repayment plan assistance, as they may be able to defer their payments and focus on immediate flood recovery according to DIFS.

More information about relief for homeowners with Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac-owned loans can be found online. Federal Housing Finance Agency website [lnks.gd].

Federal disaster assistance is available to people in Washtenaw and Wayne counties to help with temporary housing, home repairs, and other assistance to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Those interested can apply for assistance online or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is also offering emergency relief assistance to low-income residents affected by recent flooding, and is accepting online applications at Michigan.gov.

