Gov. Whitmer activates emergency operations center ahead of flooding

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer has activated the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center in response to flooding across the state.

READ MORE: Freeways closed, power lines down, streets flooded in Metro Detroit due to heavy rain

The goal is to help better direct resources to people dealing with flooding following rainfall.

If you have been affected by flooding and are in need of help, please dial 211 or go to http://mi211.org.

You will be connected directly to your local United Way for resources and assistance.