GOP's DeVos says she will not seek Michigan governorship

Alex Brandon/AP
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Betsy DeVos
Posted at 9:28 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 21:28:38-04

(AP) — Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says she will not run for Michigan governor in 2022, putting an end to speculation about the onetime Trump administration Cabinet member and partner in one of the state’s most influential Republican couples.

The 63-year-old DeVos made the announcement Tuesday. She said she never weighed a campaign to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, despite weeks of chatter in Michigan’s political class.

Though a billionaire able to finance a campaign and former state party chairwoman with key connections, DeVos would have faced complications in a Republican primary and the general election.

DeVos is married to Dick DeVos, Michigan’s losing candidate for governor in 2006.

