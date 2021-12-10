Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

GM venture picks Michigan for 3rd US-based EV battery plant

items.[0].image.alt
General Mototrs
<p>GM is selling its European business in $2.3 billion deal</p>
GM walks away from stake in electric vehicle maker Nikola
Posted at 3:26 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 15:26:12-05

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, which would be their third such factory in the U.S.

The companies' plans were revealed in documents posted on the city’s website Friday.

They say the plant will cost up to $2.5 billion and employ as many as 1,700 workers.

The plant will be built on the site of GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly factory, which has been annexed by Lansing.

A joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution called Ultium Cells LLC will build the factory.

GM has said it will build four North American factories to make EV battery cells.

Locations in Tennessee and Ohio have already been announced.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time