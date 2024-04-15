General Motors announces plans to move headquarters to Hudson's site in 2025

DETROIT (WXYZ) — General Motors along with Bedrock announced plans Monday to move the automaker's iconic headquarters in the Renaissance Center to the new Hudson's site.

VIDEO: Chopper 7 flyover of the construction at the Hudson's site in Detroit

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said the move would happen in 2025.

"We’ll also plot a path forward for the RenCen," said Barra.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also spoke at the press conference, saying they will all work together to figure out the future for the RenCen.

VIDEO: Watch as the final beam at the Hudson's tower is raised in installed

GM bought the tower complex in 1996 and later moved its headquarters there from a site north of downtown. It has housed the company ever since, so the move means the end of an era at the site.

Gilbert's Bedrock has been buying up properties downtown for many years and has led its rebirth. He also runs loan company Rocket Mortgage.

The Renaissance Center was built by Henry Ford II, who formed a coalition in the 1970s in an effort to reinvigorate Detroit’s downtown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.