Gilmore Car Museum offering free admission to military veterans

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Gilmore Car Museum will offer free admission to military veterans from Nov. 11, 2021, to Nov. 14, 2021.

“At the Gilmore Car Museum, we take great pride in honoring our country's servicemen and women, who for generations have sacrificed to protect our freedoms, and protect the American way of life,” said Josh Russell, Executive Director of the Gilmore Car Museum. “Welcoming these veterans and active duty servicepeople into our museum is just a small way to thank them for their service and dedication to our great country.”

Veterans and military personnel visiting the museum can see early BRC-40s first produced for the U.S. Army.

Servicepeople and veterans can present their Military ID, VA cards, veteran organization membership cards, or discharge papers at the entrance for free admission.

More information can be found online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube