Gas station put on notice, accused of unlawful business practices

ROMULUS, Mich. — A gas station just outside the Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport received a cease & desist letter from Attorney General Dana Nessel for “engaging in unlawful business practices”.

The explanation sent to FOX 17 by the AG’s Office alleges the BP station on the northeast corner outside the airport charged $1.50 or more per gallon than nearby competitors.

On two occasions investigators found prices there to be $2/gallon higher than other area stations, leading to concerns the station is taking advantage of their location— probable cause to accuse them of violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

Office of the Michigan Attorney General Picture of sign taken by MI AG Office Special Agent shows price at accused station

“It is my hope this gas station will take this notice seriously and no further action will be necessary,” said Nessel.

The station has until January 8 to respond.

Read the notice of intended action here:

BP Gas Notice of Intended Action Redacted by WXMI on Scribd