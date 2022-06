GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices are jumping to $4.79 a gallon around West Michigan, and there are predictions that we will see $5 a gallon before long.

As drivers report prices directly to the GasBuddy app, the new high of $4.79 can be seen spreading across the map in West Michigan, but some stations haven't changed their prices yet, as of Wednesday morning. That is keeping the average price of gas at $4.71, up by 14 cents from last week and $1.68 higher than a year ago.