(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are up eight cents over the last week, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.

The average price in the state for gas is $3.24 per gallon, which is 9 cents higher than this time last month and $1.07 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices increased about one cent to $3.27 per gallon. that's $1.09 more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, crude prices increased last week for several reasons.

“With crude prices trending above $70 a barrel, pump prices continue to remain elevated as we move into fall,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.