Gas prices jump 8 cents in Michigan: AAA

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 8:31 AM, Sep 27, 2021
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are up eight cents over the last week, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.

The average price in the state for gas is $3.24 per gallon, which is 9 cents higher than this time last month and $1.07 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices increased about one cent to $3.27 per gallon. that's $1.09 more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, crude prices increased last week for several reasons.

“With crude prices trending above $70 a barrel, pump prices continue to remain elevated as we move into fall,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.28), Metro Detroit ($3.27), Lansing ($3.24)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.18), Marquette ($3.22), Flint ($3.22)
