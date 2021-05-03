Watch
Gabe Leland pleads guilty to misconduct in office, resigns from Detroit City Council

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo Detroit city councilman Gabe Leland listens to Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. speak during a campaign stop at Focus: HOPE in Detroit. A federal grand jury has indicted Leland on bribery charges. The U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit said Leland faces one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and two counts of bribery. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 10:47:50-04

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland pleaded guilty to misconduct in office on Monday and resigned from City Council, his attorney confirms to 7 Action News.

Leland, 38, will be sentenced on June 7.

As part of the sentencing agreement, Leland will avoid jail time, resign from the city council and have his federal court case dismissed with prejudice.

Leland represented Detroit's 7th district. Prosecutors said Leland accepted $7,500 in cash during his 2017 re-election campaign and free car repairs in exchange for his vote on a land deal.

During the plea hearing, Leland said he accepted the campaign contribution and knew it was illegal to do so.

In 2018, Leland was also indicted on federal bribery charges, but that case will be dismissed under his plea deal.

