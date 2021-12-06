Funeral services start for Oxford High School shooting victims

OXFORD, Mich. — Family and friends gathered this weekend to pay tribute to Madisyn Baldwin, 17, who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting.

It was the first funeral service among the four victims.

The Detroit News reported that dozens of people celebrated Baldwin’s life during the private ceremony held at Modetz Funeral Home in Orion.

Two other funerals are scheduled for the upcoming week.

According to the Lynch & Sons - Oxford website, visitation for 16-year-old Tate Myre will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kensington Church on 4640 S. Lapeer Road in Lake Orion and on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon with the funeral service beginning at noon.

Hana St. Juliana's visitation will be held at LakePoint Community Church on 1550 W. Drahner Road in Oxford on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m., according to the Lynch & Sons - Oxford website.

Funeral plans for Justin Shilling, the fourth victim, have not yet been announced.

Efforts to help the four students’ families and seven people injured, including one teacher, continue to be created.

Oxford Charter Township created an “Oxford Strong” drop box.

In a Facebook post, officials said people can share cards and letters to the families and the people hurt. The messages can be dropped off at 300 Dunlap Rd.

At Oxford Bank, a fund was created alongside the Oxford Downtown Development Authority and Oxford Public Schools. All donations will go to families and victims first, then be used to create a memorial.

To donate, click here.