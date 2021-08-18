Watch
Free ORV Weekend begins Aug. 21

Michigan DNR
Posted at 9:10 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 21:10:43-04

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is holding a Free ORV Weekend event on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, according to the DNR.

State residents can legally ride through trails and routes designated by the Michigan DNR without the need for a permit or license this weekend only, the DNR explains. We’re told ORV rules and laws will still be in effect.

"Free ORV Weekend is a great opportunity for riders to explore off-road trails and routes in the Upper and Lower peninsulas," says DNR Parks and Recreation Division Chief Ron Olson. "It’s also the perfect time to test riding out for yourself or introduce friends and family to the sport."

The DNR tells us 4,000 miles of trails are included in this weekend’s event as well as Michigan’s six scramble areas: Black Lake, Bull Gap, St. Helen’s Motorsport Area, The Mounds Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, and Silver Lake ORV Area.

Those seeking additional information are asked to click here or call DNR Motorized Trails Specialist Jessica Holley Roehrs at 517-331-3790 or email her at holleyj1@michigan.gov.

