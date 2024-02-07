Frankfort man convicted for illegal diversion of river at Sleeping Bear Dunes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was convicted for vandalizing a river at Sleeping Bear Dunes.

The Platte River was illegally diverted in August 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ). This was done by shoveling sand and rocks out of the river basin and stacking rocks across a dam, which redirected the river into Lake Michigan.

A 63-year-old man from Frankfort, Michigan, was later charged with tampering and vandalism.

“The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a Michigan jewel,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “His actions resulted in significant financial and ecological harm and altered the landscape so many enjoyed. Today and always my office commits to protect Michigan’s natural treasures.”

The man faces as many as six months in prison, a five-year probation, and a $5,000 fine in addition to restitution.

