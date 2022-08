EMPIRE, Mich. — Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month.

The National Park Service says the Platte River was diverted sometime between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.

Witnesses are asked to connect with investigators anonymously by calling or texting 888-653-0009.

Tips can also be submitted online or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

