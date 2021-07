Former Sen. Carl Levin, powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator, has died

Posted at 9:52 PM, Jul 29, 2021

DETROIT (AP) —Former Sen. Carl Levin, powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator, has died.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)