Former MSU Humphrey Fellow dies in Israeli attack

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A former Humphrey Fellow at Michigan State University (MSU) was killed in central Gaza over the weekend.

Tariq Thabet and 15 of his family members died after Israeli bombs were set off on a residential area in Al-Zawaida on Oct. 29, according to Islamic Center East Lansing (ICEL). They were laid to rest two days later.

ICEL released the names of Thabet’s family who were killed in the attack:

Tariq Adel Muhammad Thabet

Adel Muhammad Jibreen Thabet

Sabah Omar Ali Thabet

Muhammad Adel Muhammad Thabet

Bilal Adel Muhammad Thabet

Bayan Adel Muhammad Thabet

Abdul Rahman Adel Muhammad Thabet

Moaz Adel Muhammad Thabet

Adel Tariq Adel Thabet

Tala Tariq Adel Thabet

Juri Tariq Adel Thabet

Bashir Adham Bashir Thabet

Retaj Adham Bashir Thabet

Munther Adham Bashir Thabet

Muhammad Adham Bashir Thabet

Razan Adham Bashir Thabet

We’re told Tariq served as a visiting Humphrey Fellow during the 2021–22 fiscal year.

“He used attend prayers at our Islamic Center and was a beloved brother to many of us,” ICEL writes. “May Allah's mercy be upon him and his family and may them all be placed in the highest levels of Jannah (paradise).”

Islamic Center East Lansing

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube