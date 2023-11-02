Former MSU Humphrey Fellow dies in Israeli attack

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A former Humphrey Fellow at Michigan State University (MSU) was killed in central Gaza over the weekend.
Tariq Thabet and 15 of his family members died after Israeli bombs were set off on a residential area in Al-Zawaida on Oct. 29, according to Islamic Center East Lansing (ICEL). They were laid to rest two days later.
ICEL released the names of Thabet’s family who were killed in the attack:
Tariq Adel Muhammad Thabet
Adel Muhammad Jibreen Thabet
Sabah Omar Ali Thabet
Muhammad Adel Muhammad Thabet
Bilal Adel Muhammad Thabet
Bayan Adel Muhammad Thabet
Abdul Rahman Adel Muhammad Thabet
Moaz Adel Muhammad Thabet
Adel Tariq Adel Thabet
Tala Tariq Adel Thabet
Juri Tariq Adel Thabet
Bashir Adham Bashir Thabet
Retaj Adham Bashir Thabet
Munther Adham Bashir Thabet
Muhammad Adham Bashir Thabet
Razan Adham Bashir Thabet
We’re told Tariq served as a visiting Humphrey Fellow during the 2021–22 fiscal year.
“He used attend prayers at our Islamic Center and was a beloved brother to many of us,” ICEL writes. “May Allah's mercy be upon him and his family and may them all be placed in the highest levels of Jannah (paradise).”