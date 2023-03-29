Former Michigan ICE agent pleads no contest to sexual assault of minors

LANSING, Mich. — A former ICE agent has pleaded no contest this week to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the assault of two minors three decades ago.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 49-year-old Kevin Taylor from Riley, Michigan, pleaded to assaults that happened in 1989 and 1994.

Taylor would have been 17 and 21 at the time. The victims were 4 and 9, according to the state. He was arrested and charged in June 2022.

"I want victims of sexual violence in this state to know that justice can and often is pursued in cases where assaults occurred years or even decades ago, or when their assailants have ascended to positions of authority,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am grateful for the investigative work and partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and especially to the courage of the victims here who leant their strength and conviction to the cause of public safety.”

We’re told Taylor will spend a maximum of 15 years behind bars and enter the sex offender registry.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced April 28.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube