ICE officer arrested, charged in Michigan with sexual assault

Posted at 1:28 PM, Jun 10, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer has been charged with sexual assault.

Forty-nine-year-old Kevin Taylor was taken into custody Friday morning, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

We’re told Taylor was charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct and was handed a $50,000 personal bond.

Taylor is accused of sexually abusing two people in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, according to Nessel’s office.

“We appreciate that our federal partners took immediate action when the alleged abuse was first reported,” says Nessel. “I have made clear my office will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who commits sexual abuse, especially if the perpetrator is in a position of power. We will fight to secure justice in this case.”

Taylor is scheduled to appear for a probably cause conference on Thursday, June 16.

