Kristina Karamo stops in West Michigan to host townhall as MIGOP faces turmoil

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Kristina Karamo stops in Ottawa County Wednesday night to hold a town hall for Michigan Republican Delegates.

The meeting comes as Karamo faces questions over whether she is or isn't the state party leader.

Over 100 people looked to her to see how she planned to lead the party.

Karamo spoke for nearly two hours, where she spent most of her time answering questions.

She spent most of her time answering and reaffirming that she was the party leader.

Other questions include how she plans to get more Republicans elected.

Karamo expressed the need for more of a grassroots push. She told people there are 6,000 delegate openings statewide.

Karamo added the need to focus on younger people. She also touched on where the party stands financially. She says the state party is bankrupt but expressed the need for people to donate.

"So one make sure everybody contributes everybody in here because at least I'm gonna guess probably afford at least $20 bucks a month. We waste $20 a month, I'm sure. So I would encourage everyone to please contribute to the Michigan Republican Party and talk to your friends about contributing because, again, we don't just get asked you to give money into a black hole," Karamo said. "The Michigan Republican Party is me as chair. I know there's an individual claiming that there's here they're not. I'm still legally the chair. The thing about it is, you know, I hate to say who you can trust and you can't trust. I will just look at the information and look at the accusations you."

A few weeks ago, a special meeting was held with several Republicans. They voted to install Melinda Pego as interim chair. The Republican National Committee is looking to see if this vote met the party bylaws.

