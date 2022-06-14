Former Macomb County priest convicted of sex abuse

LANSING, Mich. — A former priest from Macomb County has been convicted of sex abuse.

Neil Kalina was convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County Circuit Court on Friday. The charges are 15-year felonies. However, he was found not guilty on a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Kaline was first charged in May 2019 and was arrested in Littlerock, California. He is one of 11 people that have been charged since the beginning of the Department of Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Investigation.

“This conviction marks the sixth one secured by my clergy abuse team,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “It’s also a reminder of our ongoing commitment to this investigation and the survivors in these cases. We will continue to fight for justice.”

Kaline is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26.

