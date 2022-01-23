Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Former GM Warren Transmission plant site may be redeveloped

items.[0].image.alt
General Mototrs
<p>GM is selling its European business in $2.3 billion deal</p>
GM walks away from stake in electric vehicle maker Nikola
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 15:40:31-05

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — The Warren City Council will consider incentives for a developer to demolish the former General Motors Warren Transmission plant and rebuild on the site. GM sold the 117-acre property in December to Missouri-based Northpoint Development.

The Detroit Free Press reports the Warren City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a brownfield local and state tax-capture plan for the project. It’s valued at $28.6 million over more than 20 years. Northpoint would use the money for expenses related to site preparation and demolition, including asbestos abatement.

Mayor Jim Fouts says build 2 million square feet of new facility space that could bring hundreds of jobs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News