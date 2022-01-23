Former GM Warren Transmission plant site may be redeveloped

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — The Warren City Council will consider incentives for a developer to demolish the former General Motors Warren Transmission plant and rebuild on the site. GM sold the 117-acre property in December to Missouri-based Northpoint Development.

The Detroit Free Press reports the Warren City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a brownfield local and state tax-capture plan for the project. It’s valued at $28.6 million over more than 20 years. Northpoint would use the money for expenses related to site preparation and demolition, including asbestos abatement.

Mayor Jim Fouts says build 2 million square feet of new facility space that could bring hundreds of jobs.