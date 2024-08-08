Former autism healthcare director pleads guilty to falsifying credentials

LANSING, Mich — A former director of a Michigan health center specializing in patients with autism pleaded guilty to identity theft and impersonating a healthcare professional.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 38-year-old Kimberly Coden served as the Oxford Recovery Center’s director. The center has branches in Troy and Brighton.

We’re told Coden declared she was certified as a behavioral analyst but didn’t have a state-issued license or an education required to become one.

Coden also passed off her “certification” to work at Centria Health Care in 2016 and the Positive Behavior Supports Corporation from 2017–18, state officials explain. She worked at the Oxford Recovery Center from 2018–21.

The state adds Coden also intimidated a witness via text.

Coden admitted Tuesday to six counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession, two counts of identity theft, and one count of witness intimidation, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

“The treatment of children in need of intensive intervention or services must remain in the hands of certified and licensed professionals,” says Nessel. “My office will remain vigilant to protect children from unlicensed practitioners who can cause tremendous harm to children due to their lack of specialized training.”

Coden is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube