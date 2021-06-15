Ford begins production of all-new Bronco at Michigan plant after 25 years

(WXYZ) — Ford said the Bronco is rolling off assembly lines at the Michigan Assembly Plant and. now the race is on to fulfill the more than 125,000 orders that have been placed.

The plant underwent a $750 million upgrade and added about 2,700 jobs to the plants to build the sixth-generation Bronco.

In all, more than 190,000 reservations were placed in the U.S. and Canada for the SUV.

“We know the fans have been waiting for the Bronco – and we’re so excited to bring it back,” said Suzy Deering, Ford chief marketing officer. “And this Bronco is better than ever. We’re staying authentic to Bronco’s goes-over-any-terrain heritage and have leveraged the brand’s Built Wild innovative design, durability and advanced off-road capability to get the most out of every adventure in the wild.”

The automaker unveiled the updated Bronco in July 2020, and through five generations of Broncos between 1965 and 1996, Ford produced more than 1.1 million of them.

“We have the most skilled workforce in America working in a plant that’s state-of-the-art,” said John Savona, vice president, manufacturing and labor affairs. “It’s an unbeatable combination designed to deliver our customers a high-quality, ready-for-anything, all-new Bronco.”

Next to the Michigan Assembly Plant is a 1.7 million square foot modification center, which used to be the Wayne Assembly Plant, where buyers can customize their Broncos and add things like roof racks, graphics packages and more.