Food Security Council releases final recommendations to address food insecurity in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the Food Security Council has published its final report on advice to tackle food insecurity in the state.

The governor’s office says the report includes ways to raise funding for fresh food and gathering feedback from those who participate in local and regional food programs.

We’re told the report also includes proposed strategies to secure medically appropriate food for Medicaid beneficiaries.

“Putting Michiganders first means making sure they can access healthy, affordable food, especially during hard times,” says Governor Whitmer. “Implementing the recommendations from the Food Security Council will help us build on the positive momentum we have and find more ways to feed Michigan families during challenging times. I thank the members of this council for their hard work and creative solutions to an issue that affects the entire nation.”

The council, founded by Governor Whitmer, was created in 2020 in an effort to address Michigan’s food insecurity, according to the state. We’re told the council is made up of directors from Michigan’s Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Department of Agriculture of Rural Development (MDARD), Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) and others.

