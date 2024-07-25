Flags to be lowered, honoring fallen Melvindale Police Officer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer orders flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, July 26, as a way to honor fallen police officer, Mohamed Said.

Said was shot and killed in the line of duty July 21 during a routine call to check on suspicious activity.

Badr Algamal

"It's a very hard situation ... this is something that should have never taken place," said Chief Robert Kennaley. "This is an officer who put his heart and soul into his job,"

At his memorial, toys were collected to donate to children in need, Said's favorite aspect of his job, according to those who knew him.

Visitation was held on Thursday, July 25 at the Ford Center for Performing Arts in Dearborn





Said's funeral will be on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at the Dearborn Mosque American Moslem Society at 9945 Vernor Highway in Dearborn

Per the executive order, flags will return to full-staff on Saturday, July 27.

If you'd like to donate to Said's family, visit a verified GoFundMe page that has been set up for them.