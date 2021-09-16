Flag half-staff across Michigan for the passing of former Staff Sergeant Natalie Barajas

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2021, in honor of former Staff Sergeant Natalie Barajas.

“Our state mourns the passing of former Staff Sergeant Natalie Barajas,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Staff Sergeant Barajas served her country honorably and inspired many with her dedication to helping others. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they lay her to rest.”

Barajas served as a combat medic, orthopedic technician, clinic supervisor, and staff sergeant.

During her service Barajas earned the Army Commendation Medal seven times, the Army Achievement Medal five times, the Army Good Conduct Medal three times, and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

The former Staff Sergeant passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 30 years old.

Flags will be returned to full staff on Monday, September 21 according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

